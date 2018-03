HTI Employment Solutions is hosting a job fair on August 20 from 10:00am - 5:00pm at the Holiday Inn and Suites located at 865 Holiday Inn Drive in Dalton.

The job fair is to hire workers for a Tier 1 Supplier to Volkswagen in Chattanooga.

MAP LINK | Holiday Inn and Suites, Dalton

On Wednesdays, HTI is hosting ‘Instant Interviews’ from 10:00am - 2:00pm and their offices at 6016 Shallowford Road, Suite 300.

HTI is seeking workers for temp-to-hire positions as well as direct hire positions. Requirements include a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Automotive manufacturing experience is preferred but not required.