Polk County Sheriff's deputies recently arrested four suspects in the act of trying to steal an elderly couple's trailer filled with their belongings.

August 11th, deputies answered a call about suspicious activities on Highway 64 near "Hole in the wall" on the Ocoee River.

Deputies found Zachery Coffee, Cody Sustman, Barenton Barnett and Joseph Lawton Jr, all of Florida, in the process of stealing a trailer loaded with over $60,000 worth of belongings that had broken down on roadside. When deputies arrived the suspects took off but were captured after a short chase.

The couple was moving to North Carolina when the trailer got a flat tire. The couple left the trailer to get help.

All four suspects are charged with Theft over $60,000.