UPDATE: A THRTwo separate shootings within minutes of each other kept Chattanooga police officers busy Tuesday night.

The first once came into dispatch around 9:30 pm in the 1700 block of Wilson Street. One person, a 36-year old man, was shot and taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to the leg.

The second came happened around 9:40 pm in the 1000 block of S. Hickory St. Chattanooga Police report that two people were shot. Their injuries are not life threatening.

At this time police do not believe these shootings are related.

They do ask if anyone has any information to give them a call.