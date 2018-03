Whitwell High School sent off one of their seniors Tuesday but it wasn't an ordinary send off.



Amber Slatton was diagnosed with cancer in April of this year. Tuesday, she left for Texas to get treatment but not before her classmates could say goodbye.

A crowd of students and teachers gathered to send her away, even Whitwell's principal was there to show her support.

Teena Casseday, Whitwell High School principal, "She's been a patient over at TC Thompson's hospital and now she's going to MD Anderson in Texas and we wanted to send her off right over here at Whitwell High School and the other two schools are joining us in the celebration."

The community sent the senior away on a pink school bus.