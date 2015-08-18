U.S. Women’s soccer practice a chance for local fans, coaches to learn from Pros

"Eyes are on Chattanooga. I know people coming from Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham, even a little bit further away, just to come to the women's game," says CFC Assistant Coach Jimmy Weekley.

Weekley also coaches youth with the Chattanooga Football Club Academy and is an assistant coach for the men's team at Bryan College.



"As a coach it's awesome to have the women's national team here and the opportunity to come watch them train," he says.

On top of being a fan, he says getting a front row seat to watch the national team is beneficial to him and all his players.



"We talk to our players constantly about the next level and what it looks like and what they train like. And so for them to get the opportunity to come and watch them for a couple hours this evening and see how see how technical they are and how they focus on the little things. The basics of the game," says Weekley.

Beyond learning technique, he says it is a chance for younger players to see their idols up close.

"Also it gives our kids, especially our female athletes, it gives them the opportunity to look at a woman who's playing at a high level and it gives them someone to emulate. I think that's really important."

He is also hoping for the chance to say hello to head coach Jill Ellis.



"Actually I worked at a Virginia camp in 1998 and she was one of the other coaches on staff. I'd love to see her just to say hi and see if she remembers someone from little ole Chattanooga."

'Little ole Chattanooga' with a booming soccer fan base.



"It's exciting to hear a buzz about the game, not just in the soccer community, but outside the soccer community also. The city of Chattanooga is really embracing soccer, so it's a great time to be here in Chattanooga."