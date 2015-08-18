UPDATE: Deputy suspended after altercation with inmate

UPDATE: A Hamilton County corrections officer has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation while transporting a female inmate in August.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Daniel Hendrix Thursday. Hendrix was arrested and has been released on bond.

He’s been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the conclusion of the judicial process and the Internal Affairs Investigation.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said in a news release, “The HCSO takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. We have followed the judicial process and presented our investigation to the Grand Jury and henceforth, they have returned a True Bill.”

PREVIOUS STORY: A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy is suspended following an altercation with a female Silverdale inmate.

The incident happened Saturday night at Silverdale-CCA. During the transport to Silverdale, the inmate, Leslie M. Hayes became combative. She remained combative while in the booking/intake area of CCA where the altercation broke out between Hayes and Deputy Daniel Hendrix.

Hayes was being taken to CCA from the jail on an outstanding fugitive warrant out of Sessions Court. She also has charges from Chattanooga. Records show Hayes has been in the jail at least 28 times.

Deputy Hendrix has been suspended, pending the outcome of a full investigation.

