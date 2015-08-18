Rosie O'Donnell says her 17-year-old daughter, Chelsea, is missing

Rosie O'Donell's daughter, Chelsea (at right) and her dog, Bear

By ERIN MCCLAM, NBC News

(NBC News) - Rosie O'Donnell said Tuesday that her 17-year-old daughter, Chelsea, is missing.

Chelsea O'Donnell was last seen a week ago, "stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention," Rosie O'Donnell said in a post to her official website. She said that Chelsea left home with her therapy dog.

Rosie O'Donnell, an actress, comedian and former panelist on "The View," said that authorities are looking for the girl in Rockland County, in the New York suburbs. O'Donnell has a home there in the village of South Nyack, police said.

O'Donnell gave this description:

She was wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie, dark ripped blue jeans, women's grey converse sneakers and a black backpack. Chelsea has a large tattoo on her right side of a dream catcher with the word 'Breathe.'

Police in South Nyack confirmed that the girl was reported missing on Sunday. They did not immediately have further information.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts was asked to call 845-358-0206.