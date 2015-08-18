Elderly man named in lawsuit after alleged sexual assault at nursing home

A $5 million dollar lawsuit has been filed against a Rhea County nursing home after an alleged repeated sexual assault.

The suit claims Life Care Center of Rhea County failed to prevent the alleged sexual abuse and the reported victim may have been preyed upon since 2013.

Harold Suttles was officially charged in December of 2014 with two counts of sexual assault.

READ MORE | 83-year-old man indicted on sexual battery charges

Attorneys name the facility, its owners and Suttles as defendants.

The victim's mother, who suffered from dementia, was a resident of Life Care Center of rhea County and for about a year-and-a-half, lived with a roommate.

Suttles visited the roommate often, and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim more than twice during his visits.

At one point he was reportedly seen adjusting his pants.

Officials say Suttles admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

The lawsuit claims the facility either knew or should have known about the assaults and failed to protect the victim or warn her family.