The morning crash looked alarming but none of the students were injured.

A second Cleveland City School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday.

This one happened at 3:30pm in the 1800 block of Blythe Avenue in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Police dispatchers there were no injuries in the crash that involved a bus and another vehicle.

A Cleveland City Schools bus was struck Tuesday morning by a car in Cleveland.

The bus had special needs students aboard, but none were injured in the crash.

There’s no word on the condition of the car’s driver.

The students were taken off the bus and safely delivered to their schools, according to a Facebook post by Martin Ringstaff, Superintendent of Schools, Cleveland City Schools.

