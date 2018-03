NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is creating a new protective services bureau responsible for the safety of citizens, elected officials, state workers and state buildings.

The Protective Services and Special Programs Bureau will oversee the governors' protective detail, Capitol and state building security and the THP's handgun unit.

The specialized functions of the new bureau were formerly under the supervision of the THP's administrative bureau, which also includes the department's special operations unit and training center.

The bureau will be led by newly promoted Maj. Mark Proctor. The 18-year veteran of the Highway Patrol began his career as a road trooper in Memphis and Nashville before joining the governor's security detail in 2001. He most recently served as head of THP's protective services division.

