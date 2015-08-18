UPDATE: Showers continue off and on - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Showers continue off and on

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Showers will continue off and on through tonight and into Wednesday.  On Wednesday night the showers will fade out for just a while. Another round of showers and storms will move by on Thursday.  The heaviest rain for today has already moved by.  Another half inch to an inch is possible for the next 48 hours.

Highs will remain a bit below normal for the rest of this week.   The humidity levels will be high.  This weekend we will see just a few isolated showers and storms mixed with sunshine.  Highs will be near 88 to 90.  Next week we will see more scattered showers and storms  with seasonable highs.

For Wednesday:

8 AM ... Showers, 72

Noon ... Showers, 79

5 PM ... Showers, 81 

