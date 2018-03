The Sequatchie Sheriff's Department is searching for those responsible in a theft at the high school.

Officials say it happened Saturday at Sequatchie County High School between 6:50 and 7:15 a.m.

A maroon long wheel base pickup came on campus to the new construction site and left with a 16-foot dual axle trailer and a cement mixer.

If you have any information call the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department at 423-949-7750