World Cup Trophy on display in Chattanooga

Thousands of fans will head to Finley Stadium this week to watch the U.S. Women's Soccer team. But on Monday, many people got a first look at the Women's World Cup trophy.



The National team won their third Women's World Cup trophy earlier this summer, defeating Japan in front of more than 53,000 fans.

The Women's National Soccer team is following the FIFA World Cup trophy across the country as part of their victory tour.



For the first time, it's here in Chattanooga.

"To be so close to it, up close to it, it's just amazing," said BJ Rossi of Soddy Daisy.

Rossi was the first person in line to see the World Cup trophy up close. She says the Women's Soccer Team inspires her.

"It's a part of history, and it's a part of history for our women," Rossi said, "That's a very important thing for me."

Soccer fans got a picture taken with the trophy.



The excitement of this trophy's presence is more about the people celebrating with it.

"The girls, they held that, they won that, they earned that. I think that's a symbol for our country and that's really great," said Jasmine Thongnopnua, "They're like idols, they're symbols, they're heroes to us."

And for many, this week is about the Women's Team making more dreams come true.

"It was beyond my wildest imagination and dreams that they would come here to Chattanooga and not only bring the trophy but play the game here," Rossi said.

The World Cup Trophy will stay in town while the Women's National Team gets ready for their game at Finley Stadium on Wednesday.

There will be an open soccer practice at Finley Stadium Tuesday at 5 pm. It's free and open to the public. Gates open at 4 pm.

