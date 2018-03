UPDATE: According to Chattanooga Police, Micah has been found safe with his father.

PREVIOUS STORY: A search is underway for a missing teen.

Chattanooga Police say Micah DeSouza, 17, has been missing since July 27, 2015. He was scheduled to leave Chattanooga and move to Savannah, GA with his dad, after a change of custody, but didn't want to go. He left his home on Sequoia Drive in Chattanooga and refuses to tell his dad where he is.

Micah has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" and weighs 170 lbs.

If you see Micah or know of his whereabouts, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.