Ginkgo trees creating problems in 2 Marion Co. towns

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (AP) - Officials say Chinese ginkgo trees that were planted years ago have been causing problems in two Marion County towns.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1WyedkY ) the trees were planted along sidewalks during downtown renovation projects in South Pittsburg in the mid-1990s and in Jasper in the early 2000s.

Officials say now some of the trees are bearing fruit, and the root systems are damaging the pavement and threatening some drainage tunnels under the streets.

Town officials say the trees were supposed to all be certified male so they wouldn't bear what residents describe as a slimy, odorous apricot-like fruit.

Officials say they started injecting the trees in South Pittsburg with chemicals in 2010 to prevent them from bearing fruit.

Officials in both towns have discussed addressing the issue.

