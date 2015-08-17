Morgan Freeman's granddaughter fatally stabbed in New York

(NEW YORK) - The granddaughter of actor Morgan Freeman was stabbed to death in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing just before 3 a.m. in Washington Heights. When officers arrived, they found E'Dena Hines, 33, lying in the street with multiple stab wounds in the torso, according to police.

EMS rushed Hines to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man who police say was in a relationship with Hines was taken into custody at the scene — in front of Hines' apartment on West 162nd Street. Police say Lamar Davenport was charged with second-degree murder. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Freeman mourned Hines in a statement Sunday, saying: "The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace."

The actor also thanked fans for the "tremendous outpouring of love and support" following news of Hines' death in a post on his Facebook page.