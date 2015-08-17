Scattered showers and storms to start the week.

Good Monday. It will be a wet and cool start to the week. We can expect lots of moisture streaming into the Tennessee Valley from the south combining with an upper low that will drift through and stir up a number of scattered showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. That will keep temps cool in the low to mid 80s for highs. I don't expect any severe weather, but some spots of flooding are certainly possible where we have a heavy downpour. Wednesday, a cold front will approach and keep things unstable as it stalls to our north and keeps showers and storms likely with a high of 83 Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday is a bit up in the air. Some models have the front moving through, and drier air moving in Thursday. The more likely scenario is the front stalls to our north and continues to keep spotty showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend. I will lower the rain chance for late week and the weekend to about 30%, but confidence right now is fairly low and I expect that to change as we get further into the week.

MONDAY:

8am... Isolated Showers, 73

Noon... Scattered Showers and Storms, 80

3pm... Scattered Showers and Storms, 77