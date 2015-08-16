Community dedicates permanent memorial to the Fallen Five

In a city full of memorials over the last month, there’s one more where it all began. The first person shot on that day was U.S. Marine Sgt. Demonte Cheeley. He raised the flag with the CPD Color Guard.

“I definitely feel honored to be part of the ceremony to commemorate our brothers, our fellow marines and sailors,” said Demonte Cheeley, Sergeant.

More than 100 people were at the site of the Lee Highway shooting on Sunday. Most of the temporary flags are gone, in their place, a permanent memorial.

“Five more patriots joined the country's sacred roster of American men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Jaime Hernandez, Commander, U.S. Navy.

A freedom that comes at a heavy price, and now a memorial that is priceless.

“It is a lasting tribute to the four marines, and one sailor who was serving to protect each of us,” said retired Colonel Wayne Rich, United States Marine Corps.

Saturday the families of the victims visited the Lee Highway site to collect keepsake items you placed there over the last month.

