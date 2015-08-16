Football Mocs resume JSU preps Monday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Russ Huesman's 2015 UTC football team had Sunday off after a rather disappointing and rain shortened scrimmage and practice Friday and Saturday at Finley Stadium.

Saturday marked the end of Mocs' preseason training camp.

Monday, preparations resume in earnest for UTC's tough season opener against top ranked and regional rival Jacksonville State University.

Considering the calendar and the impending September 5th game at Finley Stadium, time management becomes more crucial.

" You'd think you're closer to game day but we're still three weeks away and only fourteen practices into it," says Huesman. " So, there's no panic at all, there is a sense of urgency but no panic. We know we got a lot of time left."

Chattanooga is coming off back-to-back Southern Conference titles and carries a No. 8 national ranking into the season opener against the Ohio Valley Conference Champion Gamecocks.

Jacksonville State is also expected to be one of the top teams in the FCS and enters the season as high as No. 7 in the national polls.

UTC has declared "code blue" for the season opener, appealing for fans to wear blue to the highly anticipated game.

The Mocs will also are be handing out Code Blue t-shirts to the first 2,000 fans in the gate.