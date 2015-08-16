Soccer Mocs score 4-2 exhibition win over UA-Huntsville

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (gomocs.com) --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team snared a 4-2 victory over the University of Alabama-Huntsville in an exhibition match at Finley Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore McKenzie Gregg (Newport, Tenn.) scored two goals for the Mocs with senior Skylar Brewer (Farragut, Tenn.) and sophomore Amanda Ortiz (Arlington, Tenn.) added one each. Sophomore Samantha Hogan (Gallatin, Tenn.) assisted on all four.

“Sam is probably a bit faster than most other players on the pitch,” UTC head coach Gavin McKinney said. “She’s very unselfish in and around the 18 as well.

“Skylar [Brewer] took her first goal really well and McKenzie [Gregg] took her finish well in the first as well as the second half as did Amanda Ortiz.”

Chattanooga’s first goal came early with Brewer taking a pass from Hogan in front of the net six yards out. The Mocs scored about 10 minutes later with Hogan feeding Gregg for her first goal of the match at the 14:23 mark of the game.

It took about another 10 minutes for the Mocs to make it a 3-0 game on a shot from Ortiz who took a through ball from Hogan and sprinted to the goal for the score in the 26th minute.

UAH got on the board before the half ended when Ashley Walters shot went high over the head of Chattanooga keeper Molli Miller (Maryville, Tenn.). Miller got her gloves on the ball but couldn’t pull is down and it slipped through and bounced across the line behind her to make it 3-1 at the 30:03 mark of the match.

Gregg scored her second goal of the game in the 53rd minute, lofting a soft shot over the Charger keeper from the left side. The shot floated over her reach and into the top left corner to make it 4-1.

The Chargers cut the lead to 4-2 in the 60th when Alexcia Alexander took a pass down the left side and went one-on-one with the Chattanooga defender. At about 20 yards out, she sent her shot past the Mocs’ keeper to cut it to two goals.

“There are a lot of positives and things that definitely need to be better and sharper from both this match and the Belmont match,” McKinney said. “That’s what these games are for.”

Chattanooga outshot the Chargers 18-10 with nine shots in each half. UTC had a 12-6 shots on goal advantage with the Mocs keepers combining for four saves. UAH’s Larae Breaux snared eight saves. Gregg had a game-high seven shots while Hogan added four and Brewer tallied three.

The Mocs will open the season Sunday, August 23 against Austin Peay at 2 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Fans will have the chance to Meet all the Mocs teams at the Chattanooga Market beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free to the Mocs soccer games. Cheer on the Mocs and Cheer Local!

