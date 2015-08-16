Goodrum powers Lookouts to 11-4 win over Smokies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Goodrum powers Lookouts to 11-4 win over Smokies

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN  (lookouts.com) --  Chattanooga shortstop Niko Goodrum hit a home run, a triple and drove in four runs to propel the Lookouts to an 11-4 win over the Smokies.  

Chattanooga found themselves trailing by four runs in the third inning, but started to scratch away at the Smokies lead when Goodrum tripled and scored on a Levi Michael single.  

In the fifth inning the team roared back with five runs. Max Kepler singled and two straight walks by the Smokies pitching staff loaded the bases. The next batter Adam Brett Walker II drove home Kepler and then Goodrum smacked a bases clearing single to give the Lookouts the lead. With two outs, Jairo Rodriguez singled home Goodrum to make it 6-4.  

The team continued to add runs with one in the sixth and four in the seventh. Kepler ended the day with two doubles and two RBIs. The outfielder is now batting a league leading .335 on the season. Smokies catcher Wilson Contreras is still trailing Kepler after going 2-for-4 to bring his average to .331.

Before heading to Pensacola for five games, the Lookouts will have a travel day on Monday. Chattanooga returns home a week from today for five more games against the Smokies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.