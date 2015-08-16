UTC spikers host Blue & Gold scrimmage

CHATTANOOGA, TN (gomocs.com) -- The Chattanooga volleyball team hosted the Blue & Gold scrimmage Sunday afternoon at Maclellan Gym, featuring the team playing head-to-head against one another.

“It was nice to see this group in front of our fans and be able to display all the talent and depth we have,” head coach Travis Filar stated. “That’s going to be significant for us this year.”

Filar was impressed by defensive plays in the inter-squad match.

“We made some really good plays defensively and that was after our attackers were taking really big swings,” Filar said. “We had a lot of good individual play by our defenders, and we had some long rallies.”

The Blue & Gold match marks the end of preseason, and the Mocs set their sights on the home and season opener.

“It was good more than anything to get in front of people, to play in front of a crowd and get some of those game jitters out," Filar stated. "It got us more into the mentality of ‘this is how we need to be when it comes match time.’”

UTC opens regular season with the Chattanooga Classic presented by Hampton Inn & Suites (Downtown Chattanooga) in Maclellan Gym August 28-29. The tournament is the first three of a 14-match home slate.

