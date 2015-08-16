Miller takes no-hit bid into 8th, Braves top Arizona in 10th

ATLANTA (AP) - Shelby Miller took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 Sunday on Cameron Maybin's homer in the 10th.



Miller, an NL All-Star last month and among the league leaders in ERA, wound up with his 16th straight winless start.



Leading 1-0, Miller's no-hit try ended when Nick Ahmed led off the eighth with a bloop single to right field. Pinch-hitter Jarod Saltalamacchia followed with another single that finished Miller, and Arizona soon tied it at 1.



Miller struck out 10, but again the Braves didn't give him much run support.



Maybin opened with the 10th with a drive over the left field wall off David Hernandez (0-3).



David Aardsma (1-1) struck out the side in the top of the 10th.

