UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that Moniek Johnson, the suspect in a Sunday incident, turned herself in to the Hamilton County Jail Monday afternoon.

Johnson had warrants issued from the incident on August 16th where she was accused of trying to run her boyfriend over with her car, sending him to a local hospital.

She has been charged with:

Aggravated Domestic Assault

Felony Domestic Vandalism

Felony Vandalism Over $500

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating an assault that happened on the 1500 block of wheeler avenue on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:30pm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. He says his girlfriend tried running him over with a vehicle.

The suspect, Moniek Johnson, fled the scene in a small white four door car.