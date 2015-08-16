Kenseth cruises to 3rd win of season at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Matt Kenseth raced to his third NASCAR Sprint Cup victory of the season, winning in convincing fashion Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.



Kenseth, the pole winner, won for the 34th time in his career, leading 146 of 200 laps in the 400-mile race. Joe Gibbs Racing has won five of the last six Cup races.



Kevin Harvick was second, 1.7 seconds behind, and Martin Truex Jr. was third.



Austin Dillon, who was sent to the back at the beginning of the race because of an engine change, managed a fourth-place showing, and Kyle Busch took another step toward wrapping up a spot in the Chase with an 11th-place run in his backup car.



Kenseth had a comfortable lead before a caution with less than 20 laps remaining tightened things up, but he had little trouble holding off Harvick after the restart.

