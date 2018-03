It will be an extra special Thanksgiving this year for some Cleveland Middle School students.

CMS Dance Team has been invited to perform at the 89th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The team received the invitation in July from the AmeriCheer/AmeriDance Company. The trip was approved by the Cleveland City School Board in August.

The team will travel to New York City and perform a special choreographed show for the parade. While there, the young ladies will also be doing some sightseeing.

The 2015-2016 CMS Dance Team members are: McKinley Calandrino, Josie Collins, Madison Collins, Naliya Cooper, Liv Davis, Olivia Lawson, Kinga Major, Ella Millard, Ellie Mills, Sophie Phillips, Delaney Rose, Kira Stander, Aubrey Swartzel, Amya Terrell, Elsa Thompson, Emma Thompson, Sloan Trewhitt, and Bridger Yowarsky. Kelly Ann Owens has been the CMS Dance Team Coach for 16 years.

Congratulations.