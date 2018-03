A woman to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted last week was arrested Friday night in Ashland, Kentucky.

Crystal Bradshaw,41, was wanted by the TBI and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Aggravated Kidnapping and Felony Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts. The charges stem from the kidnapping of a 15-year-old Kentucky female who was recovered in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Bradshaw was taken to the Ashland Police Department where she was booked. She awaits extradition to Tennessee.