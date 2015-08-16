Penske cars have splitters replaced after inspection issue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Penske cars have splitters replaced after inspection issue

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Team Penske replaced splitters on the cars of Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski before Sunday's Sprint Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, and NASCAR said it would take the splitters back to the research and development center.
    
NASCAR said it worked with the team during prerace inspection and asked the team to err on the safe side by switching out the splitters. The change did not affect the starting position in the race for Keselowski and Logano.
    
Logano is second in the Cup standings and is coming off a win at Watkins Glen last weekend.

