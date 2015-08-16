Braves' Shelby Miller loses no-hit bid in 8th - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves' Shelby Miller loses no-hit bid in 8th

ATLANTA (AP) - Shelby Miller of the Atlanta Braves has lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning.
    
Nick Ahmed led off with a bloop single to right field for Arizona's first hit against Miller, who received a short ovation before pinch-hitter Jarod Saltalamacchia followed with another single. Miller, who threw 109 pitches, then left the game.
    
Miller entered with a 15-game winless streak. He has eight losses during the stretch, despite having a 3.16 ERA over the 15 games.
    
The Braves scored only 30 runs during the 15 games and struggled to score again on Sunday. Atlanta finally took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning against Rubby De La Rosa.
 

