10-year-old saves younger brother in car fire

A Loudon County family is safe after a car fire surprised them on the ride home. They can thank their 10-year-old son.

On Thursday night, Sonya Thomas Brown and her family were driving southbound along Interstate 75 close to the Lenoir City exit. They ran into car troubles with their 2000 Volkswagen Golf.

"We were on the interstate heading home and we heard a pop when our car started bogging down," said Sonya.

The car started to smoke from underneath. Eventually, it caught fire. Ten-year-old Isaac Brown made it out of the car with his mother and father, but his 4-year-old brother, Uri, was still trapped in the back seat.

"When I was hopping out of the car, I couldn't get my seat to become unjammed, I couldn't move it," said Sonya.

Isaac quickly jumped back into the car to help his little brother.

"I had to crawl over the seat into the back seat and unhook him, and his clothes were like stuck in the seat buckle. ...I had to yank the top of his car seat," said Isaac.

