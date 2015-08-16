Falcons add depth at RB by signing veteran Evan Royster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have released offensive tackle DeMarcus Love and signed three players, including running back Evan Royster.



Royster, a sixth-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2011, adds depth to a position depleted by injuries. Running backs Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and, most recently, Antone Smith have suffered hamstring injuries. Smith was hurt while scoring a touchdown in the Falcons' 31-24 preseason win over Tennessee on Friday night.



Royster ran for 416 yards on 81 carries while with the Redskins from 2011-13.



Love, listed as the third-team right tackle, played as a backup against the Titans.



The Falcons also signed cornerback Travis Howard and linebacker Terrell Manning. Howard most recently spent time on the Giants' practice squad.