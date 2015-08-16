White jerseyed teams held scoreless in Saturday's prep scrimmages

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga's annual prep football preseason jamboree is in the books for 2015.

In an oddity of sorts, every home team wearing white jerseys were held scoreless in Saturday night's exhibitions at Finley Stadium.

In the second stanza of the evening, Boyd Buchanan faced Chattanooga Central's Purple Pounders with new first year head coach Gary Bloodsaw, who was promoted in the off-season from his previous offensive coordinator post.

But it was the defense that had Bloodsaw barking on the sideline for much of the evening.

Isaiah Dilliard scored the only touchdown of the evening for the Bucs 7-0 score but afterward, both coaches saw a lot of room for improvement come next week.

" All the things we've been talking about all summer, are manifesting now," said Bloodsaw. " Our line has got to realize they have to to block and we can't make crazy mistakes like running into the kicker."

" Well, I can tell you this, Monday's practice is not going to be much fun for these guys," promised Bucs Head Coach Grant Reynolds. " We're gonna get them fixed and turned around and hopefully get them ready for next week. "

Saturday's scores had Walker Valley beating East Ridge 14-0.

Ooltewah turned on Franklin County for a 20-0 shutout.

Mark Pemberton's Golden Eagles of Rhea County bested East Hamilton 7-0 and Soddy Daisy was a 7-0 winner over Signal Mountain.

Week zero for Tennesssee high school football begins next Friday.