Diamondbacks bite Braves 8-4

ATLANTA (AP) - Patrick Corbin continued to gain momentum in his return from Tommy John surgery, allowing only three hits and no runs while pitching into the seventh inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 8-4 on Saturday night.



David Peralta drove in three runs on two hits, including a fourth-inning homer off Mike Foltynewicz (4-4).



The Diamondbacks led 6-0 before the Braves scored four runs in the eighth. Nick Swisher's two-run homer off Daniel Hudson hit high off the right field foul pole. Paul Goldschmidt added to the lead with a two-run single off Jake Brigham in the ninth.



Corbin (3-3) had eight strikeouts and three walks in 6 2-3 scoreless innings. It was the eighth start of his comeback.



Corbin's only trouble came in the seventh, when the Braves loaded the bases on Adonis Garcia's single and back-to-back two-out walks by Andrelton Simmons and Ryan Lavarnway. David Hernandez struck out pinch-hitter Joey Terdoslavich to end the inning.

