David and Zach Crider Win the Island Cove Outdoor Center August Open C.B.A. Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of David and Zach Crider topped the field of 128 anglers catching a 5 bass limit weighing 25.62 pounds to win first place and $2,000.00 in The Island Cove Outdoor Center August Open Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, August 15th, 2015, out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

David said, “Practice didn’t go great yesterday but around 3:00 p.m we found a few fish shallow so we decided to start in that area. We had no idea that there was enough fish there to win”.

Chris Coffey and Nick Pratt won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth that weighed 8.34 pounds, good for 2 Denali rods and $100.00.

There was a tie for second big bass. The teams of Justin Medley and Damon Taylor and the team of Brian and Cindy Hatfield both had a nice 7.31 largemouth good for $100.00.

Shane Frazier, President of Chattanooga Bass Association, said”Special thanks to Island Cove Outdoor Center and associates for their sponsorship of this event”.

The top 11 are as follows:

1. David Crider and Zach Crider 25.62 lbs. $2000

2. Damon Taylor and Justin Medley 24.89 lbs. $750

3. Brad Ferguson and Teddy Owensby 24.16 lbs. $650

4. Don Lamb and Eddie Wilson 22.62 lbs. $550

5. Chris Coffey and Nick Pratt 22.60 lbs. $450

6. Steve Barnes and Spencer Smith 21.80 lbs. $350

7. Brent Hayes and David Hix 21.57 lbs. $300

8. Rogne Brown and Cary Dotson 21.52 lbs. $250

9. Brian Hatfield and Cindy Hatfield 21.31 lbs. $200

10. Mike Looney and Chris Grant 20.27 lbs. $200

11. Fred McGraw and Heath Dalrymple 20.27 lbs. $150

12. Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart 19.96 lbs. $150

13. Carter Day and Scott Gilley 19.94 lbs. $150

The next C.B.A. night tournament will be held on August 29, 2015, out of Chester Frost Park. This event will be sponsored by H&J Heating and Air. This night event will start at 8 p.m. and weigh in will be 8 a.m. Sunday. Sign up will begin 6:00 p.m. at the Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com