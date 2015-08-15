David and Zach Crider Win the Island Cove Outdoor Center August Open C.B.A. Bass Tournament

The governing body of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency voted recently to amend a rule regarding import restrictions on deer, elk, moose, and caribou carcasses due to increasing concerns about the potential impact of chronic wasting disease (CWD)...More
The team of Kevin Drake and Corey Vettten caught a 5 bass limit weighing 42.91 pounds topping out the field of 150 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Coca-Cola Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
The team of Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone from Heritage High School caught a 5 bass limit weighing 29.23 pounds topping out the field of 284 high school anglers to win the Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association Bass Tournament...More
