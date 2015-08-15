Lookouts score first but Smokies get the rest in 4-1 win

CHATTANOOGA, TN (lookouts.com) -- The Chattanooga Lookouts (64-51) struck first, but fell to the Smokies (63-54), 4-1 Saturday night at A, T & T Field.

Max Kepler opened up the scoring by blasting his eighth homer of the season to give the Lookouts the early lead. The dinger was Kepler's 49th extra-base hit of the season which is the second most in the Southern League.

The lead slipped away from the Lookouts in the fifth inning when the Smokies scored three runs (two unearned). They scored their fourth and final run of the night in the sixth on a Jacob Hannemann homer.

Lookouts starting pitcher DJ Baxendale (L, 5-4) finished the night in the sixth and ended up allowing two earned runs in six innings. Alex Muren relieved the right-hander and pitched two scoreless innings. Corey Williams also threw tonight, making his Lookouts debut in the ninth.

Tomorrow is Bike to the Park Day at AT&T Field. The game is set for 2:15 p.m. with gates opening at 1:00 p.m. Lefty Jason Wheeler (2-2, 3.38) is making the start against fellow southpaw Jeffry Antigua (4-4, 4.63).