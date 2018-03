Inmates at the Bradley County jail were baptized Saturday at their requests. 25 female inmates and 65 males were baptized in a small rubber pool filled with water in an activity room inside the jail.

Sheriff Eric Watson said recently that the BCSO and jail supervisors would always make a way for inmate baptisms when requested.

Rev. Gloria Murphy baptized the female participants and Rev. Cy Harris baptized the men.

In September 2014 28 male inmates were baptized.