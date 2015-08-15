Community turns out to witness history, honor Chattanooga's fallen five

They came from all ages and different walks of life.

“I want my boys to experience first honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and then having the opportunity to be in the same room with some of our nation’s leaders. I want them to remember this,” Kendra Biggs said.

Hours before Saturday’s memorial service was set to begin, Chattanoogans lined up along the steps of McKenzie Arena.

Jimmy Ovington was first in line. She got here at 7:00 Saturday morning, for the service that started at 2:00 p.m.

“I just wanted to have time to reflect on what this day means and the importance of gathering together to honor our heroes,” she said.

They stood and waited, sometimes in the light rain.

But for those in this line, it didn’t matter.

For Andy McDaniel, it’s the least he could do. His son serves in the same battery as Lance Corporal Skip Wells. He later served as pallbearer for his funeral.

“It’s sad that it took this to pull a community together, but I wouldn’t have missed this for anything,” he added.

Some like McDaniel are surprised at the turnout wondering if the weather or limited number of seats played a factor in turnout.

“How can people not come to this? There’s only 8500 seats and I know there’s a lot more people in Chattanooga than that. So that’s why I got here early,” he added.

But for those who did make it, they witnessed history on a number of levels and mourned alongside the families of Chattanooga’s fallen heroes.