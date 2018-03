An Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled for 14-year old Jasmine Nicole Johnson.

She was safely recovered by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Jasmine is 5'1" tall, weighs 140lbs, and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black and white shirt, blue jeans shorts. Jasmine was last seen leaving the Days Inn in Cookeville, Tennessee with a 28 year-old white male.

The male subject was driving a 2007 white Ford Taurus with TN Tag V5787P. Jasmine could possibly be in the McMinnville area.

If you have seen either subject or the vehicle, please call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2126 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.