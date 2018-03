The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who broke into a vending machine at a Dalton hotel and stole some money. The incident was captured by the hotel's surveillance system.

It happened July 11th at 2:45 am at the Quality Inn on College Drive. The suspect, a male, broke into the machine taking cash and coins. He wore a blue t-shirt and a dark colored ball cap with shorts and blue Nike shoes with a white swoosh. The suspect also has several distinctive tattoos. One on his left ankle appears to be flames and he has lettering on the back side of his right forearm and on his left triceps. He left the hotel in a red older model Ford Ranger truck. The doors appear to be different colors from the rest of the truck.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.