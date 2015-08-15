Kyle Busch crashes in Sprint Cup practice at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Kyle Busch slid onto the grass after coming through a turn during NASCAR Sprint Cup practice Saturday, damaging his No. 18 Toyota.



Busch returned to the track in a backup car, but the accident was the kind of scenario he needs to avoid as he tries to hold onto his spot in the Chase. Busch has won four times this year, but he's only 30th in points because he missed 11 races after breaking his leg and foot in February. He needs to be in the top 30 to make the Chase, and right now he's six points ahead of 31st-place Cole Whitt.



Busch was sixth in qualifying, but going to the backup car will force him to start from the back in Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway.