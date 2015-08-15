Mocs Get Mixed Results in Rain-Shortened Scrimmage

CHATTANOOGA, TN (gomocs.com) -- It took an hour-long, near flash flood at Finley Stadium to slow down the Mocs offense in the only scrimmage of fall camp Friday afternoon. UTC managed to get in 70 plays despite the rain delay, and had some mixed results on both sides of the ball.

The Mocs only got in eight plays before a downpour ran them off the field for an hour. However, in those eight plays were a 57-yard touchdown run and a 55-yard pass play for a score.

One the second snap of the day, junior Derrick Craine took a handoff up the middle and ran 57 yards to the endzone. Six plays later, senior Jacob Huesman connected with freshman Wil Young for a 55-yard strike.

It looked like it was going to be more of the same after the delay. In the third series back on the field for the offense, sophomore Alejandro Bennifield popped a 38-yard run for a score.

The defense finally locked down after that run and did not allow the offense back in the endzone the rest of the afternoon. In fact, the Mocs defense forced five turnovers over the next 50 plays.

Sophomore Dale Warren made a diving pick off a deflected pass thrown by Huesman. Senior LB A.J. Hampton picked off sophomore Tyler Roberson, while Montrell Pardue had a nice interception against Bennifield. UTC's offense also lost two fumbles in the second half of the scrimmage.

Warren added a fumble recovery to go with his interception. Junior Keionta Davis recorded two sacks, while Hampton had a TFL in addition to his pick.

Offensively, Huesman was 5-7 for 76 yards, an interception and a score. Bennifield was 7-11 for 32 yards while Roberson was 3-8 for 10 yards. Craine had 58 yards on two carries, while true freshman Kyle Nalls added 42 yards on 10 carries.

Senior kicker Henrique Ribeiro missed his first field goal attempt from 38 yards, but made his last two from 39.

UTC is back at Finley Stadium for tomorrow's practice before getting ready for the first day of classes on Monday. The season opener is a huge one against No. 7 Jacksonville State. Game time is set for 6:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) on Sept. 5 at Finley Stadium. Tickets are on sale now on GoMocs.com or by calling the UTC Ticket Office at (423) 266-MOCS (6627).

Scrimmage Stats

70 plays – One hour rain delay

Passing

Jacob Huesman – 5-7, 76 yards – INT – 55-yard TD to Wil Young

Alejandro Bennifield – 7-11, 32 yards – INT

Tyler Roberson – 3-8, 10 yards – INT

Rushing

Derrick Craine – 2-58 – 57-yard TD run

Kyle Nalls – 10-42

Alejandro Bennifield – 8-40, 38-yard TD run

Tyler Roberson – 9-30

Jacob Huesman – 2-14

Chris Miller – 2-9

Richardre Bagley – 2-4

Receiving

Wil Young – 2-66, 55-yard TD

Riley Davis – 2-13

Richardre Bagley – 2-9

Derrick Craine – 1-9

Xavier Borishade – 2-8

DeJuan McQuarters – 3-6

Alphonso Stewart – 1-4

James Stovall – 1-2

Kyle Nalls – 1-1

Field Goals

Henrique Ribeiro – Made – 39, 39 – Missed 38

Defense

INT – Dale Warren, Montrell Pardue, A.J. Hampton

FR – Toyvian Brand, Dale Warren

Sack – Khayyan Edwards, Keionta Davis (2), Vantrel McMillan

TFL – A.J. Hampton

