Mariota struggles early as Falcons top Titans, 31-24

ATLANTA (AP) - Tennessee rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota, whose first two drives ended with an interception and a fumble, recovered to lead a touchdown drive in the Titans' 31-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason opener Friday night.



Atlanta's Matt Ryan completed all six passes for 86 yards on his only possession, including a 13-yard touchdown to Julio Jones.



With the assistance of Mariota's early turnovers, the Falcons led 17-0 behind new coach Dan Quinn before the Titans pulled even at 24. Michael Ford's 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter snapped the tie.



Mariota, the No. 2 overall draft pick, went 7 of 8 for 94 yards. Paul Worrilow returned Mariota's fumble 14 yards for a touchdown.



