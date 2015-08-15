Prep football tees up with preseason scrimmages at Finley

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- It's finally football time in the Tennessee Valley.

At least for our area's prep teams, as the annual preseason jamboree got underway on a drizzly evening at Finley Stadium.

Up front, Brainerd put down Howard 7-0, scoring a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

It was a similar score in the second stanza, with Grace Academy a touchdown better than Sale Creek.

Tyner's Rams won 14-7 over Chattanooga Christian in the third quarter of play.

In the evening's later match-ups, it was McCallie over Notre Dame, a scoreless tie between Hixson and Red Bank.

Baylor's Red Raiders beat McMinn County's Cherokees in Friday's finale by a 14-7 margin.

More local scrimmages await Saturday night at Finley Stadium, with Rhea County, East Hamilton, Signal Mountain, Chattanooga Central and Soddy Daisy.