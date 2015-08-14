Teheran, Maybin keep Braves humming at home

ATLANTA (AP) - Julio Teheran pitched six strong innings, Cameron Maybin drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Friday night.



Atlanta got a solid outing from Teheran after their starters had gone 2-8 with a 6.02 ERA in the last 15 games.



The victory improved the Braves to 31-23 at home. They've won 12 of 19 at Turner Field. But they are last in the majors with 40 road losses.



Teheran (8-6) allowed three hits, one run and two walks with seven strikeouts. Compared to his struggles on the road this year, Teheran has been dominant at Turner, going 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA in 12 home starts.



He's 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 starts away from Atlanta.

