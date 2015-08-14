Late goal lifts Belmont over UTC 2-1 in women's exhibition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (gomocs.com) --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer first-year head coach Gavin McKinney got a first look at his team Friday night in a 2-1 loss exhibition loss to Belmont at Rose Park.

“It was a great learning experience for all of us, players and coaches,” McKinney said. “There were lots of positives for us. We played 25 or so throughout the match. We took our training and put it in to play and we got a good look at that tonight.”

After a fairly evenly matched first half, the Mocs showed a bit more aggression in the second half. The Bruins got on the board first with a goal from Allie Svoboda in the 52nd minute. However, it wouldn’t take long for the Mocs to strike back.

Sophomore transfer Peyton McCollum (Oak Ridge, Tenn.) knotted the match with an unassisted goal in the 55th minute bending it into the back post.

After a defensive battle over the next 34 minutes, Svoboda was able to break the tie in the 89th minute to take the win for the Bruins.

Belmont outshot the Mocs 15-8 with an 8-3 advantage on shots on goal. McCollum led Chattanooga with three shots, two on goal and sophomore Brandy Herrera (Clarksville, Tenn.) added two shots off the bench while redshirt junior Hannah Wyatt (Soddy Daisy, Tenn.), sophomore McKenzie Gregg (Newport, Tenn.) and freshman Maddy Coleman (Georgetown, Ky.) each added one shot. Wyatt’s shot was saved by Belmont’s Lindsey Espe in the 42nd minute.

All three of Chattanooga’s keepers had a look in the net. Junior transfer Katie Emig (Knoxville, Tenn.) got the start and made three saves in her 30:50 in the game. She was spelled by senior Lauren Thomas (Memphis, Tenn.) who made her return to the pitch after an injury sidelined her in the opening game last season. She was in for nearly 30 minutes and made a pair of saves while giving up a goal. Freshman Molli Miller (Maryville, Tenn.) played the final 29:20 in goal and made one save and let one past in the test.

Chattanooga will host the University of Alabama-Huntsville Sunday afternoon at Finley Stadium. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. and admission is FREE.

