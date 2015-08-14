UPDATE: Biden calls Chattanooga shooter "perverted jihadist" at memorial service

Saturday's Memorial Service for the Fallen Five is expected to be a solemn event as the military and Chattanooga honor the five service members slain July 16.

UPDATE: What you need to know for Saturday's Memorial Service

UPDATE: Vice President Joe Biden took the stage to polite applause and left to a standing ovation. He told Mayor Berke "You should be proud of your city."

He said "Each man we honor today gave the same response from the book of Isaiah,"Here I am. Send me."

Biden continued "To all of the families of the fallen, your country says thank you for raising such incredible men and women."

"Never under estimate us," Biden warned.

"These perverse ideologues, warped theocrats, they may be able to inspire a single lone wolf to commit a savage act, but they can never, never threaten who we are," Biden said.

"When this perverted jihadist struck, everyone responded."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter told the crowd "We will do what it takes to protect the servicemen and women who protect us. We take this personally."

He also called for a review of security policies.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke spoke to the crowd, noting the change in the city's demeanor, moving from the glow of being named the "Best Town Ever" to becoming national news as the word of the tragic shooting in Chattanooga spread.

As the U.S. Marine Corps Band New Orleans played, spectators settled into their seats. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam spoke with U.S. Sec. of Defense Ash Carter and Sen. Bob Corker.

Vice President Joe Biden's motorcade arrived at McKenzie Arena on the UTC campus, where the crowd awaited the start of the memorial service.

Officials opened the doors to McKenzie Arena just after 11:00 am with less then 100 community members lined up outside.

They came early to secure a seat inside to watch the memorial service that will honor Chattanooga's fallen five.

Several uniformed service members were seen walking into the arena Saturday morning, including a bus of men and women who were inside the resource center the five were slain on July 16th.

The families of each service member will be attending the memorial service along with several dignitaries including Vice President Joe Biden.

Over 150 Department of the Navy personnel planed the event, working closely with the city of Chattanooga and the state of Tennessee for the memorial service.

PREVIOUS STORY: Speakers for the event will be Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, Major Michael Abrams of the U. S. Marine Corps, Lt Commander Timothy R. White of the United States Navy, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

Ashton B. Carter is the 25th Secretary of Defense. Secretary Carter has spent more than three decades leveraging his knowledge of science and technology, global strategy and policy as well as his deep dedication to the men and women of the Department of Defense to make our nation and the world a safer place. Secretary Carter earned his bachelor's degrees in physics and in medieval history, summa cum laude, at Yale University, where he was also awarded Phi Beta Kappa; and he received his doctorate in theoretical physics from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. For his government service, Secretary Carter has been awarded the Department of Defense Distinguished Service Medal, DoD's highest, on five separate occasions.

As the 75th United States Secretary of the Navy, Ray Mabus has served the longest as leader of the Navy and Marine Corps since World War II. Before his appointment in 2009 by President Obama, Mabus held a variety of leadership positions.

Secretary Mabus is a native of Ackerman, Mississippi, and received a Bachelor's Degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi, a Master's Degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a Law Degree, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School. After Johns Hopkins, Mabus served in the Navy as an officer aboard the cruiser USS Little Rock.

Major Michael Abrams graduated from the State University of New York at Cortland in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in January 2003. After many assignments around the world, Major Abrams was finally stationed in New York where he was promoted to Major. Major Abrams' personal decorations include the Navy Achievement Medal and Combat Action Ribbon. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from New York University. He also founded a non-profit organization called Four Block that provides career transition assistance to returning veterans and severely wounded service members.

Lt. Cmdr. Timothy White is one of the survivors of the July 16th shooting. He is a 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He earned a B.S. in English and a commission in the U.S. Navy. In February 2004, he received his wings of gold. On April 24, 2015, White took command of Navy Operational Support Center Chattanooga. White's personal decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), and various campaign, unit, and service medals. White and his wife Franicia have 6 children and are expecting their 7th child in the fall.

The order of service will include music from the Marine Corps Band New Orleans and the Unites States Navy Sea Chanters.