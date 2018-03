70-years ago Friday, Japan surrendered, marking the end of World War II.

The anniversary was remembered with a wreath laying ceremony.

Friday afternoon at Chattanooga National Cemetery the "Keep the Spirit of '45 Alive" Organization, along with Chattanooga Area Veterans Council members honored those who were part of the "greatest generation."

Channel 3 Eyewitness News photojournalist Lee Broome brings us the sights and sounds.