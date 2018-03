A Hixson family is staying elsewhere after fire damages their home.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. Friday on Lisa Lynn Drive. The resident reported smelling smoke in the house. While searching for the source the resident saw heavy smoke coming from a ceiling fan and pouring through the vents in the dining room. The resident got the family out of the house. No injuries were reported.

When Dallas Bay Volunteer firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters were battling the blaze when they noticed the fire had moved inside the walls from the main floor to the second floor. The fire was contained within 15 minutes of the firefighters arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are listed at $25,000. The family will be staying with friends.