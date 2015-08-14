UPDATE: One person killed, 2 injured in separate accidents

Two people are in serious a condition and one person has died following two separate accidents Friday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells Channel 3, the first happened on Highway 64 in Bradley County around 2:30 p.m. The hit and run accident occurred between a pickup and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, Jeremy K. Davis, 37, of Cleveland was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the pickup, Arles Rodas Ruiz was located and taken to the Bradley County jail. Ruiz is faces a list of charged including; vehicular assault, DUI, failure to render aid and no driver's license. This case is still under investigation.

The second crash happened in Rhea County on Highway 30 at the foot of Dayton Mountain. One person was killed and the other person taken to the hospital in serious condition. The vehicle was going east on Hwy 30 when the driver, Gregory Dewayne Jones, 38, of Louisiana lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway and overturned throwing out the driver and passenger. The passenger, Rodie Dyshell Alexander, 54, also of Louisiana, was killed on impact. Jones was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.