Reward offered for information on Dalton Pike Church burglary

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office the needs the public’s assistance to identify those involved in the crime in a recent Waterville area church burglary.

Investigators tell Channel 3, property crimes detectives are working the burglary and theft at Charity Baptist Church located on Dalton Pike.

Investigators tell Channel 3, the suspects entered the building by pushing a Frigidaire model air conditioner from it’s mount.

The unit and a Toshiba laptop computer were taken.

The BCSO announced a reward of up to $400 to be paid for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the break-in.

Lawson tells Channel 3, the time frame of the incident was between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, and 10 a.m. on Wednesday August 12.

Sheriff Watson said someone knows the people that were involved in the burglary.

“I urge them to call and help us solve this crime and help get the stolen property back to the members of Charity Baptist Church,” said Watson.

Information can be left by calling the criminal investigations division at 423-728-7336. Callers can remain anonymous if they choose.